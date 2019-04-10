Methanex (MEOH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methanex is likely to gain from healthy demand fundamentals for methanol. The startup of the Chile IV plant will also enable the company to fulfill methanol demand. Methanex is committed to boost shareholders’ returns. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Methanex is exposed to a volatile methanol pricing environment. Lower expected methanol prices are likely to weigh on its margins in first-quarter 2019. Moreover, it continues to face headwinds due to curtailment of gas supply. Production outages are also affecting its operations.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $58.06 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.13 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 9.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,573,000 after acquiring an additional 200,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,100,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

