Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in AdvanSix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdvanSix by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.99.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $386.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AdvanSix’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

