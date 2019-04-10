Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in AdvanSix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdvanSix by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.99.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
