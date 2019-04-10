Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.53% of Mesa Laboratories worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.38 and a 1-year high of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.03, for a total transaction of $959,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,649 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/mesa-laboratories-inc-mlab-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.