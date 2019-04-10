Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,678,000 after buying an additional 216,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,020,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,036,000 after buying an additional 284,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.59.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/meridian-financial-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.