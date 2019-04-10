Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.85 ($117.27).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €99.48 ($115.67) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

