Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.85 ($117.27).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €99.48 ($115.67) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

