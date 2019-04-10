Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,230,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

