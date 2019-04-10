Meet Group Inc (MEET) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of Meet Group worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,136,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after buying an additional 117,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 552,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,493,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meet Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 287,650 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $389.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEET. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other Meet Group news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 68,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $376,893.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,657.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $262,474.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,428,241 shares of company stock worth $7,690,655. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

