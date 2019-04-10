MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,904.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $118,904.00 and $11,784.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 257,685,379 coins and its circulating supply is 257,684,942 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

