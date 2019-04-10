Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Holdings Lifted by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

