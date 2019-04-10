MCO Market Capitalization Achieves $69.30 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Liqui, OKEx and Huobi. MCO has a market cap of $69.30 million and $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $714.78 or 0.13578463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00049632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001307 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00023760 BTC.

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Cashierest, Livecoin, EXX, Huobi, OKEx, BigONE, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Coinnest, Coinrail, YoBit, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

