Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0058 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $615,067.00 and approximately $158,763.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00350798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.01524097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00237236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

