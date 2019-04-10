Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173,878 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Mastercard worth $679,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $7,141,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $170.65 and a 1-year high of $240.93. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

