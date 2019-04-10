Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

NYSE:MA opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

