Manx Financial Group (MFX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 110,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 16,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.81.

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

