Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 595,717 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595,717 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $51,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Amdocs by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,204,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amdocs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,224,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/manning-napier-group-llc-sells-595717-shares-of-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.