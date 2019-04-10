Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 279,239 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,066,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,239 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $177,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ball by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,482. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $527,527.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 468,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,136,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

