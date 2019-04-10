Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $34.65 Million Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.39% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

ADSW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 3,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,790. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

