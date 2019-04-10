Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Malibu Boats worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $54,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $851.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

