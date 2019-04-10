Maecenas Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $11,945.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00350327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.01523687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00238505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.