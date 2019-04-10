Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,950,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after acquiring an additional 242,431 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,672,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,965 shares during the period.

AERI stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.97. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

