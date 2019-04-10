Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $12.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.52.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

