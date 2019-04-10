Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,121,000 after purchasing an additional 262,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,831,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,375,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,733,000 after purchasing an additional 303,856 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 49,461 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $7,964,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,922,552.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 1,543 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $249,379.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,086,218.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,811 shares of company stock valued at $27,771,729. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $188.82. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.91.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.45.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

