Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

