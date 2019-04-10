Macquarie Begins Coverage on MGM China (MCHVF)

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCHVF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MGM China in a report on Monday, March 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $1.95 on Monday. MGM China has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

