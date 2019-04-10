Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up previously from $670.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $661.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.07.

NYSE CMG opened at $710.67 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $315.77 and a one year high of $721.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/loring-wolcott-coolidge-fiduciary-advisors-llp-ma-sells-17-shares-of-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.