Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $279,000 Position in California Resources Corp (CRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in California Resources were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in California Resources by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in California Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in California Resources by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in California Resources by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRC. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

CRC opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

