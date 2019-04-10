Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $145,000 Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

