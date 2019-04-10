LiteBar (LTB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. LiteBar has a market cap of $71,820.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiteBar has traded flat against the US dollar. One LiteBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015754 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About LiteBar

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 990,668 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco . The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

