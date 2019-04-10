Linde PLC (LIN) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,438,082.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock worth $3,275,007. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.18.

Linde stock opened at $182.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $185.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

