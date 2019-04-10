Limelight Networks (LLNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a P/E ratio of -153.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.69. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.52.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limelight Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Limelight Networks worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

