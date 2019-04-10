Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

LLNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,453. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a PE ratio of -154.00, a PEG ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 467,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,729,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

