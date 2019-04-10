Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat (JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 859 ($11.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target (down from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.93 ($11.51).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

