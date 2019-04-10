Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Liberty Property have outperformed the industry, in the past six months. Leveraging on the strong fundamentals of the industrial real estate market, the company is focusing to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and development. In fact, this March, it leased Westfork Distribution Center to Sugar Foods Corporation. Further, it has a decent balance sheet, superior access to capital, strategic asset sales activity and ample liquidity position that lends financial flexibility to invest in its growth endeavors. Also, it is disposing non-core office properties to pursue such expansion opportunities. However, large scale dispositions will likely have a dilutive impact on the company’s earnings in the near term.”

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 66.67% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $291,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Lingerfelt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $103,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,007. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,274,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,779,000 after buying an additional 2,823,846 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,979,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,537,000 after buying an additional 2,592,559 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,448,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,389,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,061,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 1,553,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.