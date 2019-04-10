Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

