Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 275.30 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 976,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 112,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,674,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

