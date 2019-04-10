Lennar (LEN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “focus list” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lennar to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,332.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,802 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $105,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099,188 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Lennar by 7,486.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 592,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.