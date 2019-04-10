Lekoil (LEK) Trading Down 9.3%

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 284,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 512,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.17 ($0.09).
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81.
About Lekoil (LON:LEK)
Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.
