Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 858 Shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of UniFirst worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,192,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,678,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 58,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 591,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.35, for a total value of $83,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $769,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.68. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

