Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Umpqua worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Umpqua by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,853,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,365,000 after purchasing an additional 235,754 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/legal-general-group-plc-grows-holdings-in-umpqua-holdings-corp-umpq.html.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.