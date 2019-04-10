Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $7,076,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 17.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $130.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.75 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. Primerica’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,400 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

