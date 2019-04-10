Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,923,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,978,000 after buying an additional 2,924,169 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after buying an additional 987,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/legacy-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.