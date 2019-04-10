Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORTX stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

ORTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

