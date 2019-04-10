Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Shares of PANW opened at $240.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $300,045.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,078.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,374 shares of company stock valued at $57,808,899. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

