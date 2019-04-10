Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Mattel Inc (MAT) Stock

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,563,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Mattel to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, Director Michael J. Dolan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,643.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Lynch bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,179. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

