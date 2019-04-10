Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.34. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Mirabelli acquired 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

