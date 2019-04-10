Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 796,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lantheus by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 933,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $975.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 73.07%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $157,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $50,673.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,473.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,263 shares of company stock worth $1,172,220 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/lantheus-holdings-inc-lnth-holdings-reduced-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.