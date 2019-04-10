Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

