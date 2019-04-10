Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,808,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $46,587,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,280,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

