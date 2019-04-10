KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:KKR opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

