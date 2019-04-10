Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 78.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 40.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 56.7% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NYSE KMB opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

